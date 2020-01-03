ONE PIECE: revealed the story of a "curious" character

Share it:

It is not unusual for Eiichiro Oda, the mythical author of ONE PIECE, describe the story of your characters only after their first appearance. However, despite the multitude of characters that characterize the pirate's imagination of the work, nothing is left to chance.

Oda's great attention to detail, mixed with the huge number of characters, sometimes lead the sensei to the error, even though these are immediately reported and corrected with the release of the tankobon. Either way, it remains enviable care with which the author describes any personality inside the work, even small amphibians.

In fact, recently, Oda sensei has told the identity of the frog that accompanies Usopp during the saga of Wano. In this case, he revealed the name of the small animal, Gama Pyonnosuke, and its history:

One day Gama was attacked by a terrible snake and started running away from him. Even Usopp, who suffers from ophidophobia, ran away from the sight of the snake and Gama, taking advantage of it, jumped on the pirate's head to get away more quickly. Thanks to the speed and agility of Usopp, the frog understood that with him he could remain safe.

And you, instead, what do you think of this funny story?