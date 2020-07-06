ONE PIECE, revealed the awaited bathroom scene with Nami and Nico Robin: the fans loved it

Share it:

ONE PIECE is back after a few months of stop and the fans can only be happy. In the last episode we saw the presentation of Queen but also the beginning of Luffy's escape from Udon prison, complete with Hyo on his shoulders.

ONE PIECE episode 931 continued to narrate Luffy's attention. However, the attention of the passionate spectators of the anime has certainly not focused on this insignificant detail of the protagonist. In fact, during the episode one was staged rather interesting situation that saw Nami and Nico Robin as protagonists, the two girls who make ONE PIECE fans turn their heads.

As the manga readers already knew, there is a scene where Nami and Nico Robin (and Shinobu) go to the thermal baths of Wanokuni. During a hot bath, le two protagonists of ONE PIECE get naked in front of a crowd of men, between real spectators and samurai spectators in the anime. Obviously the salient parts of their body are not shown, but the fans have clearly appreciated the shots and images provided by Toei Animation. Of course there was an avalanche of tweets on the net about the situation and many of these can be seen in the collection below along with the extrapolated images.