Entertainment

ONE PIECE, revealed the awaited bathroom scene with Nami and Nico Robin: the fans loved it

July 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

ONE PIECE is back after a few months of stop and the fans can only be happy. In the last episode we saw the presentation of Queen but also the beginning of Luffy's escape from Udon prison, complete with Hyo on his shoulders.

ONE PIECE episode 931 continued to narrate Luffy's attention. However, the attention of the passionate spectators of the anime has certainly not focused on this insignificant detail of the protagonist. In fact, during the episode one was staged rather interesting situation that saw Nami and Nico Robin as protagonists, the two girls who make ONE PIECE fans turn their heads.

As the manga readers already knew, there is a scene where Nami and Nico Robin (and Shinobu) go to the thermal baths of Wanokuni. During a hot bath, le two protagonists of ONE PIECE get naked in front of a crowd of men, between real spectators and samurai spectators in the anime. Obviously the salient parts of their body are not shown, but the fans have clearly appreciated the shots and images provided by Toei Animation. Of course there was an avalanche of tweets on the net about the situation and many of these can be seen in the collection below along with the extrapolated images.

READ:  ONE PIECE 982: the original tables of Eiichiro Oda's chapter leaked online

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.