ONE PIECE returns with chapter 973: spoilers reveal other background on Wanokuni

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A full week off for ONE PIECE: the franchise created by Eiichiro Oda has stopped in both its manga and animated formats, for completely different reasons. The comic book side is going to go back to Weekly Shonen Jump with chapter 973: what story did the mangaka prepare for its jewel?

While Gotti counterattacks the marines to save Chiffon in the mini adventures dedicated to Capone Bege, the chapter 973 of ONE PIECE enters history but still narrating past events. Indeed, the death of Oden Kozuki was not enough to end the flashback, still focused on the Kozuki clan.

Entitled "The Kozuki family", ONE PIECE focuses this time on Toki who takes his last breath after sending a whining Momo and some of the samurai loyal to her husband into the future. Orochi is full of anger for not being able to find the corpses of the samurai of Oden, while in the shadows Denjiro changes identity and features and begins to be called "Kyoshiro". He begins to live alongside Orochi as a new oyabun, local mafia chief. At the same time, however, he also begins to rob the shogun.

Several years later, Hiyori ventures into the Capital of Flowers and meets Kyoshiro. Here the man immediately recognizes the little girl and wonders where Kawamatsu is and decides to take her with him, revealing her identity. Obviously it requires Hiyori not to reveal his identity to anyone until the final battle and it will be here that Komurasaki will be born.

At the bottom you can see the first spoiler images on the story in question. ONE PIECE 973 will be available in English and Spanish officially on the platform MangaPlus Sunday at 17:00.