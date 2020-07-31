ONE PIECE returns to Italy 2 with the old episodes, every day starting from August 9th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the early afternoon Mediaset announced the long-awaited return of ONE PIECE to Italy 2, with a welcome double daily appointment starting next August 9th. The broadcaster has confirmed that the episodes of the old woman will be broadcast Saga of Enies Lobby, every day – including weekends – starting at 20:30.

The narrative arc is made up of a total of 49 episodes (from 264 to 312 inclusive), but usually the broadcaster Mediaset starts broadcasting from episode number 256. It is possible that the broadcast will continue until episode 336.

The Saga of Enies Lobby was broadcast for the first time in Italy in 2008 and is certainly one of the most appreciated of the entire work of Eiichiro Oda. Fans said they were happy with the anime's return to TV, although many expected some news regarding the transmission of the new episodes. We remind you that currently, in Italy, the last saga transmitted regularly has been that of fishmen.

And what do you think of it? Will you take advantage of the opportunity to watch the episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the final arc of ONE PIECE was recently announced and that a few days ago chapter 986 was published.