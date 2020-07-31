Entertainment

ONE PIECE returns to Italy 2 with the old episodes, every day starting from August 9th

July 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the early afternoon Mediaset announced the long-awaited return of ONE PIECE to Italy 2, with a welcome double daily appointment starting next August 9th. The broadcaster has confirmed that the episodes of the old woman will be broadcast Saga of Enies Lobby, every day – including weekends – starting at 20:30.

The narrative arc is made up of a total of 49 episodes (from 264 to 312 inclusive), but usually the broadcaster Mediaset starts broadcasting from episode number 256. It is possible that the broadcast will continue until episode 336.

The Saga of Enies Lobby was broadcast for the first time in Italy in 2008 and is certainly one of the most appreciated of the entire work of Eiichiro Oda. Fans said they were happy with the anime's return to TV, although many expected some news regarding the transmission of the new episodes. We remind you that currently, in Italy, the last saga transmitted regularly has been that of fishmen.

READ:  The Witcher Series is Releasing on Netflix? Release Date, Cast, and What will Happen?

And what do you think of it? Will you take advantage of the opportunity to watch the episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the final arc of ONE PIECE was recently announced and that a few days ago chapter 986 was published.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.