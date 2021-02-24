ONE PIECE returns from the break: first spoilers of chapter 1005

The break in Eiichiro Oda’s manga has allowed fans to take a breather and to delve more carefully into the details put into play in the last chapters of the manga. ONE PIECE 1004 saw the arrival of a key to victory against the pirates of the Hundred Beasts led by Kaido, but also the possibility of a new battle.
Having trapped Sanji, who cannot fight women, Black Maria wants to lure Nico Robin into a trap so that she can be captured alive by following Kaido’s orders. The archaeologist is in danger ei first spoilers of ONE PIECE 1005 reveal what his fate will be.
- The chapter 1005 of ONE PIECE is titled “demonic girl”;
- Black Maria urges Sanji to call Nico Robin;
- People who have the sheet of paper with the eye can share images and sounds;
- Sanji is defeated by Black Maria as he doesn’t try to defend himself;
- Sanji yells “Save me, Robin! I’m a prisoner! I’m on the third floor!”;
- We see the reaction of various characters to Sanji’s request for help through those who have the paper with the eye;
- Nami complains about the situation saying that her rival is a woman;
- Robin attacks Black Maria with a giant hand;
- Brook saves Sanji by freezing Black Maria’s web;
- Robin: “Thanks for trusting me, Sanji!”;
- The animals with the sheet of paper are Kaido spies, but they are not real animals but cyborgs;
- I Kaido’s subordinates track down Yamato;
- Jack is about to kill the Red Sheaths;
- Black Maria VS Nico Robin e Brook at the end of the chapter.
ONE PIECE will not be absent next week. What do you think of the first advances?