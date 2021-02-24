ONE PIECE returns from the break: first spoilers of chapter 1005

The break in Eiichiro Oda’s manga has allowed fans to take a breather and to delve more carefully into the details put into play in the last chapters of the manga. ONE PIECE 1004 saw the arrival of a key to victory against the pirates of the Hundred Beasts led by Kaido, but also the possibility of a new battle.

Having trapped Sanji, who cannot fight women, Black Maria wants to lure Nico Robin into a trap so that she can be captured alive by following Kaido’s orders. The archaeologist is in danger ei first spoilers of ONE PIECE 1005 reveal what his fate will be.

The chapter 1005 of ONE PIECE is titled “demonic girl” ;

; Black Maria urges Sanji to call Nico Robin;

People who have the sheet of paper with the eye can share images and sounds;

Sanji is defeated by Black Maria as he doesn’t try to defend himself;

Sanji yells “Save me, Robin! I’m a prisoner! I’m on the third floor!”;

We see the reaction of various characters to Sanji’s request for help through those who have the paper with the eye;

Nami complains about the situation saying that her rival is a woman;

Robin attacks Black Maria with a giant hand;

with a giant hand; Brook saves Sanji by freezing Black Maria’s web;

Robin: “Thanks for trusting me, Sanji!”;

The animals with the sheet of paper are Kaido spies, but they are not real animals but cyborgs;

I Kaido’s subordinates track down Yamato ;

; Jack is about to kill the Red Sheaths;

Black Maria VS Nico Robin e Brook at the end of the chapter.

ONE PIECE will not be absent next week. What do you think of the first advances?