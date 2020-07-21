ONE PIECE: release date and forecasts of chapter 986

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On MangaPlus we were able to read ONE PIECE 985 as soon as Sunday, with many unexpected implications and a great plan featuring Kaido. And of course fans can't wait to find out what's next for them. Unfortunately, however, Weekly Shonen Jump must observe a week off and with it also ONE PIECE.

Once the 23 years of ONE PIECE have been archived, the magazine observes a week-long break already planned for a few months and probably imposed by the Coronavirus. There the official Japanese date of ONE PIECE 986 is in fact August 3rd (Sunday 2 August for MangaPlus). We will only discover other implications of Kaido's plan in two weeks. But what can Eiichiro Oda ever tell in the next chapter?

There are many fronts involved that seem to be able to receive a specific study or focus. Inevitably, at the center of the events are Luffy and Yamato who, after falling from the attic, seem to want to go to the gallows to save Momonosuke. It is unthinkable that the duo will be able to reach it in such a short time and above all by charging with their heads down considering the presence of two emperors and three calamities nearby, in addition to the thousands of pirates present.

For this it will be essential to bring together all the allied forces for a moment: it will be necessary to find out the outcome of the battle between Kikunojo and Kanjuro. The first had a bloody blade and was crying, perhaps from the pain of having to kill an old friend with whom he shared many experiences, albeit false. It is unlikely that one of the Nine Red Sheaths was killed off screen by Oda, given their importance in history.

Finally it is time to also review Kidd and his crew in action, but also Sanji who seems to have escaped the Big Mom fury involving only Nami and Carrot. You what do you expect from ONE PIECE 986?