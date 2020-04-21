ONE PIECE: rediscovering the first terrible English dub of 4Kids Entertainment

Share it:

Dubbing has always been a hot topic, especially in the anime series sector. Of course today almost all western countries can boast of excellent workmanship adaptations but long ago, when investments in the sector were scarce, it was not uncommon to come across rough jobs, not to mention extremely superficial.

Among the many series to suffer from cuts, complaints, and above all dubbing to the limits of acceptable ONE PIECE is also included, the anime based on the masterpiece of Eiichiro Oda. In fact, many of you may not know that before becoming a cult – and then pass into the hands of Funimation – the series in America was adapted by the guys from 4Kids Entertainment, still known today in the sector because of the bad work done during the adaptation phase.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at very bad dubbing a scene from the anime, which for some days now has been circulating on the main web pages dedicated to the work. 4Kids worked on adapting ONE PIECE for years, editing scenes and cutting entire narrative arcs deemed "Not suitable for the audience to whom the series was addressed". The studio even went so far as to replace Sanji 's iconic cigarette with a lollipop, as you can see in the cover image.

And what do you think of it? Do you remember similar cases also in Italy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the anime of ONE PIECE is on hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and that the same series has recently published a support message addressed to fans.