One Piece receives praise for its filler episodes

The original manga series of Eiichiro Oda, One Piece, is one of the longest running series currently in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and over its more than 20 years it has introduced fans to a wide world of characters and traditions.

This includes adaptation to anime of the series, which has always taken the opportunity to develop more of what happens in the original Oda series. This has especially been the case with the Wano Country series arc, which has been able to further break down the new ideas introduced in the manga.

The One Piece anime has gotten a bad rap among fans for its original (filler) content, but it’s held in high regard these days, especially because of how Oden’s big flashback is evolving.

One Piece triumphs with its new filling

Foto: Toei Animation – One Piece

The main core of the beginning of the third act, is a flashback that reveals the type of person he was Kozuki Oden. The latest series of episodes in One Piece has started to reveal the kind of ties it has with some of the more prominent characters in the franchise overall; What Whitebeard Y Gol D Roger.

The rhythm of the anime has been at the center of the debate for a while, but it works wonders here. While the flashback original Oden became one of the longest pieces in the overall Wano Country arc, also incredibly important to the future of the series.

The anime is making sure to emphasize that fact, as it takes a pace a little slower to build each and every crucial part of Oden’s past, as well as how he ties into Wano and beyond.

Kozuki Oden’s anime version is much more impressive. Not only does Oden literally come to life in the adaptation, we also get to see the character in small everyday moments.

With this we also get more of Akazaya Nine’s past and that will come into play even more with the rest of the third act. The Truth News reminds you that you can watch One Piece anime on Crunchyroll.

