ONE PIECE protagonist of the next issue of Shonen Jump, news about the upcoming anime?

June 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After about two months of stop and little, very little information on the return of the anime, ONE PIECE fans can only continue to ask themselves how long they have to wait before they can watch the fateful episode 930. Fortunately, however, Weekly Shonen Jump would seem to have some announcements in the barrel for the next weekend.

According to what reported by Scotchinformer in fact, new information on the anime will surely be revealed during the current month, and the fact that the next issue of Shueisha's weekly will present again a cover dedicated to Oda's work should bode well. Obviously we cannot consider these sources 100% safe, but considering the recent words of the premier Abe Shinzo and the very latest news related to the production of the anime, it seems absolutely possible that the series can return to our televisions within a few weeks.

The latest episode of ONE PIECE, 929, adapted the events recounted in chapter 934 of the manga, fortunately less affected by Covid. In this regard, we remind you that chapter 981 of ONE PIECE is recently available on MangaPlus.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you to spend two minutes of your time to have a look at these wonderful Nico Robin cosplay.

