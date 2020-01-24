ONE PIECE presents the day when Roger's crew was disbanded

Share it:

Begun about a dozen chapters ago, Wanokuni's third act focused little on events in the present. In fact, thanks to some artifices, Eiichiro Oda began to tell the past events of ONE PIECE, focusing in particular on Kozuki Oden but also opening a parenthesis on the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger.

Laugh Tale has been found, Roger has now achieved his goal. What remains for the world's most powerful crew to do ONE PIECE? Apparently nothing, given that Eiichiro Oda recounts the dissolution of this group in chapter 968 of the manga. And the first to abandon the ship is its captain, followed by one of the most recent elements, namely the samurai Oden.

The two goodbyes were naturally treated differently by Rayleigh, Crocus, Shanks and the others. After finding a quiet place where the absence of marines was safe, the crew begins to drink and celebrate all night. The next day though Roger leaves, greeting everyone. The group of followers, however, weeps, knowing that it will be the last time they will be able to see him because of the disease that afflicts the Pirate King.

For Oden the departure is noticeably different: dock in Wanokuni, the Kozuki steps off the catwalk and greets everyone, convinced of being able to review them in the future. But fate will probably not bring him.