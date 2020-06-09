ONE PIECE: presented a splendid figure dedicated to Luffy Gear 4

Share it:

That of ONE PIECE is one of the most famous and important franchises ever within the rich anime / manga industry, an epic that over the course of these long years has been able to conquer millions of spectators all over the world, first with the paper series and subsequently through the animated adaptation.

Over time the brand has seen the arrival of an enormous number of parallel productions, including animated series, spin-offs, films, video games and much more, an endless succession of contents that have kept busy an audience always hungry for news and that has never ceased to praise the brand. With the success, countless companies have also come to the fore who have created themed gadgets designed to capitalize on production, companies including Dragon Studio, which has recently made headlines thanks to a magnificent ONE PIECE themed dedicated figure to our beloved Luffy.

As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the product sees our favorite pirate in the powerful Gear 4 form and ready to launch a violent attack. The figure is characterized by a large amount of details and will be made available in two versions, in 1/4 and 1/6 scale, with a price of 230 or 370 euros depending on the version chosen. As announced by the company, the product is already available for pre-orders and will be released during the fourth quarter of 2020.

