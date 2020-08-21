ONE PIECE: PREMICO unveils an official watch worth over $ 200

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it comes to productions that have proved capable of winning the attention of a large slice of the public, it often happens that those same works are expanding through a whole series of initiatives and products that on various occasions, with the reference series, have little – or nothing – in common.

Among these prominent franchises, there is certainly also the epic of ONE PIECE, which over the years has managed to capture the interest of a huge audience scattered in every corner of the globe, thus ending up being connected to countless “initiatives”, between advertising of all kinds, amusement parks and much more. Well, it seems that now Eiichirō Oda’s creature will also see the arrival of a themed clock that seems to have already made a lot of talk about itself.

As can be seen in the image at the bottom of the news, in fact, the watch in question is characterized by a whole series of themed images which recall some known elements of the work, a work that has come to fruition thanks to the collaboration with the PREMICO company, which has announced that everything will be released in October 2020, while pre-orders are already available. As announced, the watch sells for $ 205 (not counting the shipping costs) and, again through the first statements made, it would seem that the idea is really appealing to the public.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently some interesting spoilers of ONE PIECE 988 have also arrived.