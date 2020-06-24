ONE PIECE: Portuguese D. Ace shows himself in this splendid figure

Share it:

Among the most important franchises of the great anime and manga industry, of course, the epic of ONE PIECE, a brand that materialized thanks to the hard work of Eiichirō Oda which has been able to conquer millions of fans from all corners of the world, first through paper production and subsequently thanks to the animated adaptation.

Given the vastness of the audience, the series has gradually been enriched with more and more themed works including films, video games, spin-offs and whoever has more, putting it all while the fanbase was praising the production with countless cosplay and fanart often made with great attention. With the work that still continues its run, among other things, more and more companies are making themed gadgets designed to enthrall users, in particular the wildest collectors.

Well, this time it was the guys from Dream Studio who conquered the spotlight, all thanks to the presentation of a splendid ONE PIECE themed figure and specifically dedicated to the much loved Portuguese D. Ace. As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the work – sold for a total of 224 euros – showcases the pirate wrapped in flames and ready for combat, a high quality product that according to what will be announced, will be made available in the fourth quarter of 2020. On the other hand, it has been announced that the pre-orders have already been opened for all interested parties.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that a magnificent ONE PIECE themed figure dedicated to Zoro was also recently presented. In addition, in the last few days it has been made known that one of the Oda editors will soon abandon ONE PIECE.