One Piece: Portuguese D. Ace comes to life in this loyal cosplay

Even twenty years after the beginning of the saga, One Piece it is continuously confirmed as one of the most successful works. The love of fans towards the Eiichiro Oda franchise is boundless and this new cosplay is yet another confirmation.

At the moment, the One Piece manga is on hiatus. As confirmed by the official Twitter account, Oda was blocked due to an illness, but the mangaka seems to be ready to return in the volume 46 of Weekly Shonen Jump, a Japanese magazine that deals with the publication of One Piece. For Eiichiro Oda this was a real disappointment; the author is indeed engaged in an impossible mission, publish the 1000 chapter of One Piece by the end of the year.

In anticipation of this highly anticipated event, cosplayer @ mr.yosuke paid homage one of the most loved characters of the entire saga: Portuguese D. Ace, Luffy’s missing brother. His interpretation, posted on Instagram, is almost perfect and would be worthy of a live action film. From the symbolic hat to the necklace; every detail is true to the original character and is in the right place.

Ace was the commander of the Whitebeard Pirate Second Fleet as well owner of the Rogia Foco Foco Fruit, which allows him to transform into fire and manipulate the flames. After being captured by Marshall D. Teach, Ace is executed by Admiral Akainu. Luffy will never forgive himself for this event. And what do you think of Ace and this fantastic cosplay?