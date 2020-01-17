One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will have four online co-op modes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Weekly Jump some information has arrived on the impending One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, new title of Bandai Namco based on the famous manga and anime of Eiichiro Oda.

In particular it has been revealed that the game will have four online cooperative modes, which we summarize below:

Giant Boss Battle: Four players collaborate in battle against huge bosses like Kaido

Four players collaborate in battle against huge bosses like Kaido Total Bounty Battle: Collaborate with a friend and increase your size

Collaborate with a friend and increase your size Timed Defense Battle: Defend your team's territory

Defend your team's territory Territory Battle: Three teams of four characters fight to conquer the playing territory

Currently, however, it must be said that it is not clear whether the last, Territory Battle, whether it's a 12-player battle, or if a 4-player team simply has to fight against two other CPU players.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Europe on March 27th. The latest addition to the One Piece roster is the Smoker character. To learn more about the game, take a look at our latest preview of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4.