One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: trailer for Nico Robin, Chopper, Franky and 3 other wrestlers

December 28, 2019
Were the trailers with Zoro, Usopp, Nami and Sanji published in recent days not enough? Fear not, even today we have a large dose of you One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

In one fell swoop, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released six trailers of the musou developed by Omega Force, which focus on as many characters, namely Nico Robin (type of action: technical), Franky (power), Chopper (technique), Brook (speed), Smoker (heaven) e Tashigi (speed). For each of them we are shown the features combat skills: Nico Robin, for example, is a technical character, who thanks to his ability to grow limbs from nothing is able to unleash wide-ranging attacks, while Franky uses his heavy artillery to launch extremely powerful and long-range attacks . You can get a more precise idea by watching the six trailers attached to this news, good vision!

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2020. In recent days we have had the opportunity to discover the skills of Luffy (New World) and it has been confirmed that, in addition to Kaido, Big Mom will also be among the wrestlers.

