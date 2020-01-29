One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: trailer for co-op mode; pre-order bonuses revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Day full of news for Bandai Namco Entertainment games. The Japanese company has just released a new live action trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, musou in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch at the Omega Force studios, which presents the online cooperative mode for four players.

For the first time ever in a title from the One Piece Pirate Warriors series, players will have the opportunity to train a team of four components online to join forces and face even the most demanding challenges. Four different game modes will be made available:

Giant Boss Battle: four players collaborate in battle against huge bosses like Kaido;

Total Bounty Battle: collaborate with a friend and increase your size;

Timed Defense Battle: defend the territory of your team;

Territory Battle: three teams of four characters fight to conquer the game territory.

Find the live action trailer of the cooperative of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 on top of this news. Meanwhile, Bandai Namco Entertaiment has also revealed the remaining two bonus for booking: in addition to the additional costumes of Nami, Zoro and Sanji, the players who pre-order will receive even those for Hancock and Law inspired by the Dynasty Warriors universe: the former will dress as Wang Yuanji, the latter as Cao Pi. Before saying goodbye, remember that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Europe on March 27th.