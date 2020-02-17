One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: the Whole Cake Island saga at the center of the new spot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The promotional campaign of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 it continues unabated, and in the past few hours it has been enriched with a brand new spot addressed to Japanese television broadcasters.

The new clip is entirely dedicated to saga of Whole Cake Island, one of the last in chronological order, which sees the Straw Hat crew traveling towards the crowded Tottoland archipelago and mooring on the homonymous archipelago island ruled by the empress Big Mom. In this narrative line, fans of the series had the opportunity to discover more details about Sanji's past, as well as to see Luffy go further and use new forms of the Gear Fourth.

The Whole Cake Island saga, to the delight of all fans, is only one of the many to find space in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, which promises to be one of the franchise's most complete video game iterations. In recent weeks we have also had the opportunity to see the spots of the Alabasta sagas, the Summit War and the Enies Lobby.

Before saying goodbye, remember that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in Europe on March 27th. If you want to know more, we recommend you read our recent preview of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 based on the direct test of the Omega Force musou.