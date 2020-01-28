One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: the Video Preview of the new Omega Force musou

Share it:

Invited to an event in Milan, we got to try a new portion of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, new musou inspired by the work of Eiichiro Oda and in development at the Omega Force studios for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

During the rehearsal, we made a trip to the Seduction Forest in search of poor Sanji, wearing the (big) cloths of the ruthless Big Mom. Charlotte LinLin, the governor of Whole Cake Island, is one of the over 40 playable characters present on the roster, in which the son Katakuri and the much sought-after Kaido also find space. The progress is the same as always, and involves the elimination of a huge amount of enemies and the conquest of new portions of the map. To avoid the danger of repetitiveness, always lurking in production of this type, Omega Force has refined the combo system and increased the number of skills. Are you curious to know more? Then we invite you to look at the Video Preview at the start of the news or to read the preview of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 available on our pages.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Europe on March 27th. Today Bandai Namco has also released a trailer of the cooperative mode and unveiled the remaining booking bonusesor rather costumes for Hancock and Law inspired by the universe of Dynasty Warriors.