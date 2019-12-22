One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: the saga of Enies Lobby in the new gameplay from the Jump Festa

Share it:

Bandai Namco Entertainment took advantage of the Jump Festa 2020, the annual convention in progress at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba in Japan, to show once again in action One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, musou in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch at the Omega Force studios.

The Japanese company went to the fair with a demo from the Enies Lobby saga, who in the anime composes the ninth season and follows the pirates of the Straw Hat crew while trying to save Nico Robin from the clutches of the CP9. The gameplay video that we propose at the top of this news opens with a short filmed sequence inspired by the famous anime scene who sees Luffy declare war on the World Government by ordering Usopp, here in the guise of Sogeking, to burn the flag. It then continues with a long one sequence played as the swordsman Zoro and finally allows us to take a look at transformation into Kaido dragon.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2020. In recent days it has been confirmed that, in addition to Kaido, among the playable characters there will also be Big Mom. trailer with Zoro, Nami, Sanji and Usopp.