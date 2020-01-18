One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: the new trailers show Rob Lucci, Sabo and Trafalgar

Share it:

As the release date gets closer and closer, Bandai Namco continues to tease fans of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 with trailers showing the various characters that we will play in the game. The latest in order arrived a few hours ago, and are dedicated to the characters of Rob Lucci, Sabo and Trafalgar.

The first is a real war machine, it has great combat skills and is of the Sky type (sky, air). It can turn into a leopard and also move in the air.

Sabo instead, he uses an iron pipe as his main weapon and has some grip techniques called Dragon's Claw (dragon's claw). It is of the Speed ​​type, speed, and is very versatile since it has a wide range of techniques to be used in any situation depending on the type of combat.

Trafalgar instead he is a doctor, known as "The Surgeon of Death". It can create a spherical space within which it can move objects or parts of the body and even reattach them in a different way. It can also transfer people's minds. It's kind of technical.

The game will be released in the West on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting from March 27. It is yesterday's news that One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will have four online co-op modes. To learn more about the game, take a look at our preview of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.