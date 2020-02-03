One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: the new Japanese spot Storm the New World

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Is titled Storm the New World the new short TV spot (15 seconds) of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, the next game dedicated to the famous manga / soul series, one of the most popular Japanese sagas of the last 20 years, also very popular in the West.

You can see the spot in the Tweet below, the new One Piece game will be released on March 26 in Asia and the game will arrive later in Europe and North America in the formats PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. All pre-orderers will receive extra costumes for Nami, Zoro and Sanji as a bonus, as well as two additional outfits inspired by the Dynasty Warriors series.

We recently tried the One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 demo, pending the review: "The ride in the Forest of Seduction as Big Mom and Katakuri proved to be quite convincing, thanks to both the surprises reserved by the setting, capable of lightening the repetitiveness of the action with its traps, and the extension of the park ability, which promises to give more variety to a very traditional gameplay."

The developers have recently confirmed the presence of four online co-op modes, big news for the series One Piece Pirate Warriors and certainly one of the pillars of Bandai Namco's new production.