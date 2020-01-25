One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: new trailers on Basil Hawkins, Big Mom and Kaido

Share it:

As the release gets closer and closer, as the game will be released on March 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, Bandai Namco continues to tease fans eagerly waiting, with new videos dedicated to the characters of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

In this case, the latest arrivals in chronological order are dedicated to the wrestlers Basil Hawkins, Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom) and Kaido. Here are some brief descriptions of the characters, according to the official website:

Basil Hawkins he's the Pirate Captain of Hawkins, and has the ability to transform himself into a giant straw doll. It also attaches great importance to predicting the future, and behaves according to how tarot cards suggest, which it can use as an attack to bring bad luck to its enemies.

Charlotte Linlin He is the Pirate Captain of Big Mom. He loves sweets, but he can get angry very easily. Use Zeus, Prometheus and Napoleon to perform a series of attacks that defeat the enemy before they even get close. When it transforms it can unleash all the destructive fury of the elements.

Kaido he is known as "The King of Animals", and is one of the strongest pirates on earth, water and air. He wants to wreak havoc in the world, which he calls boring, triggering the greatest war ever.

The three characters are featured in the latest wave of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 screenshots posted by Bandai Namco. In addition to trailer, to cheat the wait, take a look also at our One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 preview.