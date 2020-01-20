One Piece Pirate Warriors 4: Big Mom, Kaido and others in the new screenshots

Share it:

After presenting to the public several new trailers of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, the vertices of Bandai Namco Entertainment they also made available a set of screenshots dedicated to the game.

The images released by the software house immortalize different characters from the famous manga series born from the imagination and skillful pencil of Eiichiro Oda. In particular, these allow you to observe sequences taken from different sagas of the adventures of Straw Hat and companions. Among the protagonists are in fact Bibi, princess of the Kingdom of Alabasta, but also Ace "Fire fist". Next to the latter, there is also space for snapshots dedicated to the wicked Big Mom, Empress who holds absolute control of Whole Cake Island, and to the emperor danger Kaido. You can view the unedited screenshots directly at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

We take this opportunity to remember that the debut of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 on the market it is now quite close. The date of publication of the game in European territory is in fact set for the next March 27, 2020. In closing, we also report that the cross-platform title will offer players four online cooperative game modes to choose from, to immerse themselves in the colorful and adventurous universe of One Piece in the company of their friends.