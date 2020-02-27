ONE PIECE pause confirmed: Oda got sick

Share it:

We were struggling with the final stages of a flashback on Kozuki Oden, which started several months ago and which has also not failed to narrate some of the most important events in the ONE PIECE world. Fans were waiting to find out what was going on in the present throughout this narrative, but it is confirmed that they will have to wait.

The reason is one surprise break by Eiichiro Oda not announced as usual on the number 13 of Weekly Shonen Jump. In fact, the magazine usually warns if an author decides to take a week off, an event that often happens with ONE PIECE every four weeks or so.

This time, however, the stop came after only two chapters due to an unexpected malaise that hit Oda in the period in which he was supposed to draw the chapter. After the first rumors reached in recent days thanks to the MangaPlus calendar, it has been confirmed that ONE PIECE will take a week off.

The editorial staff of Weekly Shonen Jump apologizes for the failure to make a prior announcement, dedicating a page in the magazine where ONE PIECE should have been. The manga will return regularly next week on Weekly Shonen Jump number 15, while in its place in the weekly number there is the oneshot Shirosugi! Aku no Soshiki.

The appointment for ONE PIECE fans is therefore postponed to March 8, 2020 with chapter 973. The mangaka is continuing its work also for the edition in volumes, presenting the cover of ONE PIECE 96 fairly well in advance.