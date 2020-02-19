ONE PIECE opens the very important spoilers of chapter 972 with Hungry Days

Share it:

ONE PIECE x Hungry Days has been one of the most moving spots in recent months. Luffy and co were launched in a school and nostalgic setting, creating an excellent parallel universe of Eiichiro Oda's manga. With the popularity gained, the spot characters open up ONE PIECE 972 of which spoilers have arrived.

We had stopped at the execution of Oden, an act still in progress under the watchful eye of Kaido, Orochi and the rest of the population of Wanokuni. ONE PIECE chapter 972, after the cover and the color pages that you can see at the bottom together with the last cartoon, starts the story from where it left off last week.

Oden is still in the pot full of hot oil, but time runs out and he is still there, with the samurai on his shoulders. Meanwhile, Shinobu has told the whole country about it truth about the exploits of Oden Kozuki, but the latter begins to speak. The final minutes are now and Oden declares to everyone his ambition to open the country, following the isolationism created centuries earlier by the Kozuki clan.

This was done to defend Wanokuni and the whole world from a certain power and to be able to help a certain person at the right time. Time runs out and while Oden continues to speak, Orochi gets upset and decides to execute him by shooting. The legitimate heir to the throne of Wanokuni throws his faithful warriors as far as possible, who must remain alive.

Oden comes out of the pot while Kaido prepares to execute the very strong rival. While the Kozuki continues to speak to the population of Wanokuni, Kaido kills him and the body falls into the still boiling pan. The curtain closes while a Toki at the castle finds a letter from Oden, written months before: he will have to use his power by mentioning a war that will involve the whole world in exactly 20 years. It will be at that moment that the liberator of Wanokuni will arrive, and so will the history and the battle of ONE PIECE return to the present.