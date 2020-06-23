ONE PIECE: One of the Oda editors will soon abandon the series

Share it:

The manga of ONE PIECE he is facing one of the most important sagas of the entire work, fundamental to reach that coveted treasure so dear to our Luffy. Nonetheless, one of the editors of Eiichiro Oda will soon abandon the series.

We refer to Takano Kane, who has collaborated with the author for about a year, a surprisingly short amount of time for such a role. We don't know the reasons for this choice, we only know that in his next adventure will work as a social media editor.

The figure of the editor is of central importance for the success of a work, and since we are talking about ONE PIECE, it is almost certain that the void left by Takano will soon be filled with a new personality.

No problem therefore, Oda's work routine will not be arrested. As for the animated series, however, the rumors that wanted his return before July have been confirmed; the anime will air again on June 28th.

Digimon Adventure will be alongside him, also returning from the long stop period imposed by Coronavirus. The restart of the two productions will be celebrated with a nice initiative launched by Toei Animation, in which fans will have the opportunity to dub their favorite scenes and upload them to Twitter and Youtube.

The winners, drawn by lot, will receive volume 96 of ONE PIECE and a Digivice of Digimon Adventure 2020.

