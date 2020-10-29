ONE PIECE: on the head of one of the protagonists there is a bloody bounty

The narrative arc of Wano has been with us for some time now, but with the outbreak of the war the Straw Hat pirates are about to face their decisive battle. Before the clash with Kaido, however, on one of the protagonists of ONE PIECE a new size has been hung. Let’s find out who it is.

The Straw Hat crew joined over five thousand soldiers for restore the Kozuki clan to power. However, Kaido and his crew have come up with a new plan to quell the riot. The strategy, which emerged in chapter 993 of the ONE PIECE manga, provides that one of the protagonists of this story arc must be eliminated.

“In other words, this is a rebellion by the Kozuki clan to return to power. They try to put Oden’s son, Momonosuke, on the throne of Wano’s Shogun. Kill Momonosuke and bring his head to me. This will break the samurai’s will to fight“King yells at his underlings.

King’s words sparked the charge of his men, driven by the new size that hangs on Momo’s head. However, according to the first rumors, the Kozuki bloodline will survive even this inconvenience. The HUNGRY DAYS commercials highlighted the solidity of the ONE PIECE cast. Fairy Tail’s Shanks and Gildarts are at the center of a strange theory about ONE PIECE and Hiro Mashima.