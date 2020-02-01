Entertainment

ONE PIECE on Italia 2 changes day and time of transmission

In recent weeks we have discovered the release date of the new volume of ONE PIECE but Italian fans will be disappointed to know that on Italy 2 the evenings dedicated to the replicas of the anime about pirates will no longer be broadcast.

In particular we refer to the replicas of the fourth season of the adventures of Luffy and his crew of pirates and "Orange Road"series that went aired respectively on Monday and Tuesday evening. The most likely reason behind this decision is the lack of success among Italian anime fans. However, the network makes it known that the appointment with ONE PIECE will continue from next February 10, the unpublished episodes will air on every Monday evening at 20:20, while Orange Road will be moved on Saturday afternoon from 18:10, day on which five episodes will be broadcast.

Over the months Italy 2 had become one of the reference channels for fans of Japanese animation, now we just have to see what the next moves of the managers of Mediaset will be, in the meantime the story created by the famous mangaka Eiichiro Oda continues, as you can read in our review of volume 92 of ONE PIECE, in which we witnessed the challenge between Luffy and Kaido.

