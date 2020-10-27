ONE PIECE: official, the manga returns to pause again: that’s when it returns

The serialization of ONE PIECE is getting particularly turbulent as the sensei, as previously announced in Weekly Shonen Jump, has begun to step up the breaks from the magazine. The countless absences of the Shueisha pirate epic are about to earn yet another break.

Far in advance, inciting a bit the hatred of that part of the community against the release of spoilers so early, the first leaks of the chapter 994 of ONE PIECE have begun to invade the network. Among the first contents shown in preview, the last table of the episode stands out, in this case the box at the bottom dedicated to ads.

As you can see yourself from the small section of the table attached at the bottom of the news, Eiichiro Oda returns to take a break. As usual, the sensei will delay the serialization of the manga for only a week and will return with chapter 995 already on next November 15th on Manga Plus. In any case, we will probably become aware of the first contents of the episode already a few days before the official release, we therefore suggest you stay tuned in our pages so as not to miss the next spoilers of the next issue of ONE PIECE.

And you, instead, what do you think of this latest break by the author? Will Oda, in the face of the unexpected, be able to reach chapter 1000 by the end of the year? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.