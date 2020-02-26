ONE PIECE: Oden delivers a letter to the future with his last words

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Wanokuni's long narrative arc is far from over. Eiichiro Oda is telling one fundamental phase in the history of ONE PIECE and that will lead directly to the closing lines of the work that has won millions of fans around the world. However, an important account of the past ended in this third act.

Oden Kozuki he was the undisputed protagonist of the adventures of the past few weeks, which will be collected in volume 96 of ONE PIECE. However, there is an end to each story, and this time it is that of the samurai who traveled the world together with Whitebeard and Roger. After the defeat at the hands of Kaido, Oden passed the test of execution but was unable to survive the last intentions of Orochi and the Emperor. Died by the latter with a smile, he entrusts his last words to his wife.

In a ticket recited at the end of chapter 972 of ONE PIECE, Oden tells some rather important details that Toki had to know. All the liberation of Wanokuni must be entrusted to future generations, in particular to the one that will arrive in 20 years and that will play a key role in the fate of the whole world of ONE PIECE, which is a huge war in the second part of the Major Route.

He also asks Toki to use his power if by chance he should die, but at that point the woman rips the letter and claims not to be a weak point for her husband. This is where the time travel that Momonosuke and the others sent into the future takes place, bringing the story of ONE PIECE back to where we left it at the beginning of act three of Wanokuni. However, fans will have to wait a further week as ONE PIECE may be on hiatus.