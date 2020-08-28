Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Oda’s longest call and that time an editor got mad at him

August 28, 2020
In ONE PIECE the final saga is about to start. This news came from an advertising tagline for ONE PIECE Magazine volume 10, which will go on sale in Japan in a couple of weeks. This situation has alarmed some fans who felt the end was too close.

Obviously only because the final saga is coming it does not mean that ONE PIECE will end very soon. This was also confirmed by Eiichiro Oda in an interview who clarified how much time is left to the conclusion of his work. But during this chat held on TV a few days ago, other details about the behind the scenes of ONE PIECE emerged.

In particular, Eiichiro Oda told a couple of anecdotes which narrate his relationship with the editors he had during the serialization. As usual, mangaka and editor consult to understand which way to take the manga or some event in particular. Oda revealed that his longest call lasted a full 12 hours, at the end of which the editor Hattori fell asleep from exhaustion.

Another adventure with an editor was the one involving the Kyros manuscript. In this case, editor Sugita was very angry with Oda as he was late with the delivery of the ONE PIECE chapter. Al sensei that chapter that narrated the meeting between Rebecca and Kyros made him cry and when the editor put his hands on the final tables he too burst into tears.

Finally, another anecdote that the mangaka reveals is that when Sugita was assigned as editor of ONE PIECE, Oda joked that he would have preferred someone else.

