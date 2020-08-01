ONE PIECE: Oda will make us understand when Wanokuni will end with the covers of the manga

Share it:

Fans of ONE PIECE they go in a frantic search in each chapter for elements that can prelude to certain developments in history. This habit has been going on for years now, considering how well every character in the pirate world created by Oda is intersected. And now that we are getting closer to the ONE PIECE finale, everything becomes more important.

Oda hides details practically everywhere and a fan may have just found an important link between the covers of ONE PIECE tankobons that would allow us to understand when Wanokuni, the ongoing saga, will end.

As discovered by the fan, in four sagas (Alabasta, Enies Lobby, Dressrosa, Whole Cake Island) Eiichiro Oda used some particular compositions consecutively which then led to the final stages of the saga in question. Let's start with the examples.

In the Alabasta saga, volume 21 shows the enemy group, or the Baroque Works, followed in volume 22 by the group of protagonists. In volume 23 instead ended the clash between Crocodile and Luffy. Let's move on to the next saga, that of Enies Lobby. In volume 42 the CP9 was the protagonist of the cover, followed by the Mugiwara in volume 43. Lo clash between Luffy and Rob Lucci ended in volume 44.

We also continue with the last two sagas: for Dressrosa we saw the Donquijote Family gather on the cover of volume 77, followed by Luffy, the few companions on the island, Law and the rest of the alliance on volume 78. And not surprisingly, in volume 79 the clash between Luffy and Doflamingo ended. Finally, the same reasoning applies to Whole Cake Island, where the Big Mom family met on the cover of ONE PIECE 87, Luffy's crew in volume 88 and the Luffy VS Katakuri's final was in 1989.

Therefore, following this pattern, when the cover of the entire crew of Kaido will be shown on a volume of ONE PIECE then we could be witnessing the final stages of Wanokuni. Have you noticed this curiosity?