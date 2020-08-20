Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Oda had been dreaming of Wanokuni for a long time, here's what he revealed in an interview

August 20, 2020
ONE PIECE it is a long, very long story that Eiichiro Oda has written and drawn for over twenty years. There is still a long way to go and yet many parts of the story had already been thought of by the mangaka before starting the serialization. In an interview whose preview has been published, Oda reveals some secrets about Wanokuni.

At the moment we are preparing for chapter 988 of ONE PIECE which seems to want to bring the Waonkuni saga towards its final phase. But there is still a lot to cover and Oda will discuss this in an interview which will air in Japan next week, but of which a preview translated by the ONE PIECE Sandman fan has been revealed.

Eiichiro Oda has always been obsessed with Wanokuni since he had wanted to draw this saga and the samurai island for a very long time. In another interview Oda had even made it clear that Wanokuni was in his plans well before the start of the serialization on Weekly Shonen Jump, as you can also guess from the first stories published as Romance Dawn.

Moreover, Oda lets us know that he thinks there are still a lot of super interesting stories he wants to draw. While waiting to discover new details with the full interview, don't forget that ONE PIECE is moving towards the end.

