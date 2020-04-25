ONE PIECE: Oda explains how Tekkon Kinkreet influenced him

Share it:

Eiichirō Oda is a name that lovers of anime and manga will hardly not know, after all we are talking about the mangaka which thanks to his work has allowed us all to get in touch with the unforgettable epic of ONE PIECE, a franchise that is still in full swing today.

Well, through an interview that was held together with Taiyō Matsumoto, another mangaka that among his works can include manga such as Sunny or Ping Pong, Oda went to talk about how Matsumoto's creations have somehow had an impact on his work. In particular, Eiichirō Oda spoke of Matsumoto's first work that he was able to read, or Tekkon Kinkreet, with the two personalities who found themselves discussing about the production.

Oda:"Your first series I ever read was Tekkon Kinkreet, a work that really focused on fantasy."

Matsumoto:"That's one of my favorites, it reflects my tastes better than any other. When I think about it, I find it incredible to have been able to imagine something like this."

Oda:"I love how kids ran around smashing asses with metal pipes. In fact, it's an idea that I also picked up in my manga."

Moderator:"You're referring to when Ace, Sabo and Luffy were children, aren't you?"

Oda:"That's right, the decision to see them use pipes was heavily influenced by Tekkon Kinkeet. I found it natural that those guys would fight with metal pipes."

