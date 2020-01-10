ONE PIECE: Oda corrects the power of Nekomamushi, the correction published in the Vivre Card

Share it:

The vastness of the creation of Eiichiro Oda occasionally creates some error or imprecision on places, characters and powers. This is the case that happened to Shanks the Red, as well as to Koby in chapter 956 of ONE PIECE. To help readers, however, the Vivre Card databooks rush they always expand the world of ONE PIECE.

This time the detail concerns one of the mink that the crew of protagonists has known about Zou. The elephant carries on its back a kingdom ruled by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, a dog and a cat that alternate in the administration between day and night. If Inuarashi possessed Haki of armor and observation, it seemed the same was not true of Nekomamushi.

This however was only a mistake: the Vivre Card databook has indeed confirmed that too Nekomamushi owns both Haki at the same level as your friend and rival. To warn the fans was Library of Ohara, a channel always on the alert for everything related to the world of ONE PIECE. The vassal of the Kozuki family who served Oden in the past and with whom he shared many adventures had in fact alienated the fans with the previous statements about his powers.

Now the two characters of ONE PIECE are more equitable, although their abilities inevitably diminished after Jack's assault on Kaido's crew.