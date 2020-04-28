ONE PIECE: Oda changes again, new clothes for Luffy and his companions

Share it:

Since the beginning of the journey in the New World, the Straw Hat kids have changed clothes at practically every narrative arc. It is interesting to see the protagonists of ONE PIECE with outfits that are always different and inspired by the history and setting in progress, something that does not often happen in various manga.

In Wanokuni, however, we are already at the third change of clothes for the protagonists. ONE PIECE chapter 978 published on MangaPlus on Sunday 26 April confirmed i clothes prepared by Kin'emon for the assault on Onigashima. After docking with ships at the pier of the island with the skull, Kin'emon uses a skill of his Devil Fruit to prepare a sort of portal.

Anyone who walks through that portal will see their clothes changed and Kin'emon's choice has fallen on the typical clothing of the pirates of the Hundred Beasts. In this way the enemies will not notice the invasion if not forwarded. Among those who undergo these changes there are not only the samurai but also the pirates of Kidd and the protagonists of ONE PIECE, the Mugiwara. The first to cross the portal are Luffy and Nami seeing the samurai armor they had just disappeared.

The dress consists of a pair of horns worn on the head, shoulder straps, gloves, leather trousers and straps on the bust. Nami's dress also shows a bra and a little opaque skirt instead of long pants, with the utmost pleasure of Sanji. All clothes are dyed black or otherwise dark colors. ONE PIECE from a few chapters had already presented new outfits for the Mugiwara, all based on the samurai armor of the Japanese feudal period.