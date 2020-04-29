ONE PIECE: Oda and the meeting with Jotaro Kujo from Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In your opinion what could happen if a mangaka like Echiro Oda meet the characters and the world created by Hirohiko Araki? We tell you, he would fall in love with the work, just as it is. The creator of one piece literally loves JoJo's Bizarre Adventures. But what if you decide to draw one of the characters?

We know well how the father of One Piece, over the years, we have several times honored the works of colleagues and series that most loves giving a personal interpretation of some of the protagonists. We saw him do it in his day with Naruto, to give an example, and it would seem he was also delighted to achieve an illustration on JoJo. In fact, thanks to the work done by a fan, we have the opportunity to see a old drawing, characterized by the unmistakable style of Oda, of the protagonist of the third season of Le Bizzarre Avventure di JoJo, or Jotaro Kujo. A sketch that we are sure will leave you more than surprised at how fantastic it is.

We know there has never been a crossover official between One Piece and JoJo. We only saw them appear in the same video game, Jump Force, along with many other characters from as many famous manga. This lack will surely only feed you the curiosity to be able to see a character so loved as Jotaro, drawn by the skilful pencil of the creator of one of the most popular series world famous.

As you can see from the drawing at the bottom of the article, the character created by Araki comes to us shown in the iconic pose he takes face to face against God Brando, not sparing us, however, also a beautiful first floor on Jotaro's face which makes the illustration even more beautiful.

Especially looking at the subject's face you notice the stretch characteristic of Oda, not to mention that some details such as the eyes, remind us very much of another character present in the world of One Piece, or Mihawk.

What do you think of the illustration that Oda has created? Do you like the style of the master applied to a JoJo character? Let us know below in the comments.

ONE PIECE 979: surprise already the first spoilers and an image.