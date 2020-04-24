ONE PIECE Novel "A": the novel about Ace will receive a manga adaptation, Boichi to the drawings

Share it:

ONE PIECE Novel "A", the series of spin-off novels focusing on the character of Portuguese D. Ace, will receive a manga adaptation according to the latest Shueisha weekly Weekly Shonen Jump. Among the many information, the magazine also unveiled the release period of the work and the staff at work on the adaptation.

The first chapter will be included in ONE PIECE Magazine Volume 10, the next issue of the famous in-depth magazine of Eiichiro Oda expected for the summer of 2020. The manga adaptation storyboard has been edited by Ishiyama Ryou, former author of Mitsukubi Condor and Amalgam of Distortion, while the artistic part has been entrusted to Boichi, artist by Dr. Stone.

ONE PIECE Novel "A" is a series of 2018 light novels consisting of two volumes, respectively written by Shou Hinata is Tatsuya Hamazaki. In Italy the original work was distributed a few weeks ago by the Edizioni Star Comics publishing house. The manga adaptation should not be particularly long-lived and, given the small amount of material available, it will hardly exceed 10 chapters.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this spin-off? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. For other exclusive content reserved for the work of Oda instead, we recommend you take a look at the recent ONE PIECE Magazine Vol.9.