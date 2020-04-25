ONE PIECE: Nico Robin knew Sabo's fate

Share it:

With the release of the ninth volume of the ONE PIECE Magazine, published in Japan yesterday, the first spoilers inherent in the novel starring Nico Robin have started to leak. As promised, in fact, the novel contains some interesting details and insights on the work's imagination.

In particular, the plot of the novel focuses on Robin's events in the two years away from Luffy's crew, in which he made the acquaintance of several members of the Revolutionary Army, some of whom still unpublished in the original plot, including Sabo. Thanks to meeting with Koala, the Mugiwara archaeologist learns of Yukai (the name is not yet official), a kingdom that existed hundreds of centuries ago, and dedicated part of the time to studying this mysterious place.

Also, just before arriving in Sabaody from Baltigo, on a two-week trip, she and the Revolutionary Army consumed a meal originating in the Yuaki Kingdom. It is also confirmed that it was Sabo to accompany Robin to the archipelago, in which it was the same Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army who decided not to meet his brother, simply asking the archaeologist to "take care of Luffy for the moment"Finally, Robin reveals that he does not appreciate the sunset because it reminds her of the island of Ohara.

