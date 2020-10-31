ONE PIECE: Nico Robin cosplay is back, here is the interpretation of Anastasia

There are so many places on the net where cosplayers gather and share their photos. On the one hand we have Instagram and Twitter, certainly the two most popular social networks on which most of these products are presented. But for fans of ONE PIECE there is also the eponymous subReddit.

And among the many posts published on the ONE PIECE subReddit, a new one has appeared a few days ago cosplay dedicated to Nico Robin. The realization is by the cosplayer Anastasia_k_137 who got a fair number of likes, reaching a total of 3800 votes in the balance between positive and negative.

The Russian cosplayer has decided to take the Nico Robin post timeskip to model, that is the one that arrived incognito on the Sabaody archipelago after the famous two years of training and improvement of the group of protagonists of ONE PIECE. For this we see Nico Robin with the typical blue jacket with blue flowers printed on the left and the zipper in the center, while the legs are covered by a long pink and green sarong also with floral motifs, but which leave the right leg clearly visible.

To top it all off, Anastasia also poses imitating the one that Nico Robin assumes when he prepares to unleash the attacks with Fior Fior fruit. While Eiichiro Oda used the archaeologist for the ONE PIECE countdown, there are those who enjoyed making a low-cost Nico Robin.