ONE PIECE, news for Universal Studio Japan: in summer the Sanji restaurant opens

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Recently, the official Twitter profile of ONE PIECE confirmed the renewal of the partnership with the colossal amusement park Universal Studio Japan, announcing the return of the much appreciated summer event "ONE PIECE Premiere Summer". At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the first poster shared on social media a few moments ago.

As anticipated on April 1, the amusement park will stage at least two major events dedicated to the world of ONE PIECE, including a brand new live action show. The site dedicated to the work of Eiichiro Oda also confirmed the return of the much appreciated Sanji restaurant.

The restaurant is open on average five times a day for a month, with a maximum stay of eighty minutes. The entrance fee of about 5000 yen (45 euros) allows customers to eat some dishes inspired by the real creations of the character, as well as to attend a twenty minute show and take group photos with 4/5 crew members of Straw Hat. Outside of Sanji and Luffy, the other members vary annually.

We remind you that Universal Studio Japan is currently closed due to Coronavirus emergency. As a result, all the attractions in question will not see the light of day unless the Japanese government allows the summer reopening.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to visit the park? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information, we recommend you take a look at our news on the new anime-themed attractions of Universal Studio Japan.

