ONE PIECE: Nekomamushi reveals his trump card for the fight with Kaido

Kaido was also forced to take the field in ONE PIECE. The emperor of the pirates of the Hundred Beasts was taken aback by the allied forces, which so far no one had hardly noticed. The link between past and present brings us to the start of the latest battle on the island of Wanokuni.

The attack of the Nine Red Sheaths angered Kaido who turned into a dragon. In this form, he brought samurai who barely dared to challenge him to the dome of Onigashima. Throning in the sky, he warns his enemies that this time there is no Oden to face him in a ONE PIECE 987 board that is even more intimidating in the anime version. But another exchange of words shows us that a small group has a certain ace up its sleeve.

Indeed, Nekomamushi warns Kaido that things are not like twenty years ago: this time the Minks are gathered and, above all, there is a full moon in the sky. This means that the strongest of the animalistic tribe they can go wild thanks to the mythical Sulong form, which we already had a taste of at Whole Cake Island thanks to the Carrot bunny.

Nekomamushi then warns Kaido not to underestimate his opponents. How will this continue battle between Kaido and the Minks? Will everything go as planned by the fan who created the fake ONE PIECE 988 spoilers?