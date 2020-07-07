ONE PIECE: Nami's cosplay from Kallisi_Vamp goes viral

Share it:

The world of ONE PIECE, while presenting several really beautiful female characters, it certainly shows Nami, the co-star of the manga and one of the first to enter Luffy's crew. It seems an infinity has passed since there was that spectacular arch against Arlong which sanctioned the entry of the navigator in the crew.

With a volcanic and irascible character, Nami is known for her slender figure and with spectacular curves at the right point, accentuated more and more with each chapter by the mangaka Eiichiro Oda. For this reason, together with Nico Robin and Boa Hancock, it is one of the ONE PIECE girls most appreciated and with the most cosplay.

We recently introduced you to Chamomile Chami's Nami; today we present the Nami cosplay made by Kallisi_Vamp, who uploaded some photos to his Instagram account. The Nami chosen is the post timeskip one, so how it looks with jeans and white and green swimsuit. The most recent photo went viral in a matter of hours, driving ONE PIECE fans crazy. What other character would you look good at?

ONE PIECE is a manga by Eiichiro Oda who also received an animated adaptation in progress from Toei Animation. At the moment, the anime is focusing on Wanokuni's second act and has shown a scene from Nami in the bathroom.