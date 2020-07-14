ONE PIECE: Nami's awaited NSFW scene also took place in the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nami has always been described as a real sexy bomb in the world of ONE PIECE, superior to many other beautiful girls who live and fascinate in the work of Eiichiro Oda. Leaving aside erotic doujinshi and fan art of the same genre, Eiichiro Oda has shown us only a few times naked of Nami, although obviously censored in some form.

With the new episode of ONE PIECE, Toei Animation finds itself having to bring to anime that scene that took place several months ago in the homonymous manga. After the bath of Nami and Nico Robin at the thermal baths of Wanokuni, where they relaxed despite the mixed rooms, the two find themselves in difficulty due to the raid of some Kaido men in the place, including faces known as X-Drake and Basil Hawkins.

It is here that a very pleasant accident, for ONE PIECE viewers but also for the men and women who crowded the bathroom in the episode, takes place. Alarmed Nami wears only a towel, which however begins to melt slowly, starting to show all forms of the beautiful thief cat. The camera obviously does not dwell on the nerve points even if it lets you glimpse some things, up to the final scene. Everything was taken from the video of the fan Ochan30 below.

After the embarrassment though, Nami must remember that she is still in danger. In reality, on the other hand, you can observe the Nami cosplay of Chamomile Chami.