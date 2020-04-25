ONE PIECE: Nami with Stampede's costume in NUI's splendid cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Throughout his long career, ONE PIECE has received many transpositions and original contents from Toei Animation. Some of these can be found in the feature films, each of which has expanded the saga and showed the main characters with new outfits. The most recent, and one of the most popular, is ONE PIECE: Stampede.

In the film, Luffy fights alongside some respectable comrades against the fearsome Douglas Bullet, an element of the crew of the old Pirate King. During this trip on the island, the boys of the Straw Hat crew wear new clothes and this could not be true also for the beautiful Nami. In ONE PIECE: Stampede, Nami wears an orange overalls and the classic bikini just below, while the orange and flowing hair is tied by a white and green bow.

The beautiful cosplayer Nui has decided to replicate this Nami adding a touch of sensuality. The Nami cosplay you see at the bottom is based precisely on the version of ONE PIECE: Stampede, with the first photo that uses to highlight its shapes and the second for a more combat pose with lots of orange Clima Tact. Do you like the Nami cosplay made by Nui?

Fans have also been impressed by Boa Hancock's cosplay, as they discuss whether ONE PIECE is one of the best anime.