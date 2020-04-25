Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Nami with Stampede's costume in NUI's splendid cosplay

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Throughout his long career, ONE PIECE has received many transpositions and original contents from Toei Animation. Some of these can be found in the feature films, each of which has expanded the saga and showed the main characters with new outfits. The most recent, and one of the most popular, is ONE PIECE: Stampede.

In the film, Luffy fights alongside some respectable comrades against the fearsome Douglas Bullet, an element of the crew of the old Pirate King. During this trip on the island, the boys of the Straw Hat crew wear new clothes and this could not be true also for the beautiful Nami. In ONE PIECE: Stampede, Nami wears an orange overalls and the classic bikini just below, while the orange and flowing hair is tied by a white and green bow.

The beautiful cosplayer Nui has decided to replicate this Nami adding a touch of sensuality. The Nami cosplay you see at the bottom is based precisely on the version of ONE PIECE: Stampede, with the first photo that uses to highlight its shapes and the second for a more combat pose with lots of orange Clima Tact. Do you like the Nami cosplay made by Nui?

READ:  Internet Says "Nolan's Tenet will come as Inception's Sequel"

Fans have also been impressed by Boa Hancock's cosplay, as they discuss whether ONE PIECE is one of the best anime.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.