ONE PIECE: Nami returns to the center of the scene with an all-too-realistic cosplay

The two famous Mugiwara heroines of ONE PIECE, Nico Robin and Nami, are particularly appreciated by the community dedicated to Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece. Not only for their fascinating design, but also thanks to a dynamic and courageous personality, which make their characters two fearsome pirates.

While Robin's story is about to be deepened in the next ONE PIECE novel, in which some interested anecdotes about theRevolutionary Army, a cosplayer wanted to dedicate her latest personal themed interpretation to the other heroine of the franchise, Nami. The artist in question, the very famous HaneAme, which has over 250,000 followers on Twitter, has been working for some time in the culture of cosplay, as evidenced by this splendid interpretation of Demon Slayer by Kanroji.

In any case, his latest original and provocative representation of the navigator of the Ciurma di Cappello di Paglia, which we have attached to the news at the bottom, was positively received by fans of the pirate work of the Shuiesha house, proving the thousands of positive interactions attached to the photos. But speaking of ONE PIECE, you have already recovered chapter 977 of the manga in view of this week's break due to the magazine's sudden postponement Weekly Shonen Jump?

And you, instead, what do you think of HaneAme cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.