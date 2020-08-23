ONE PIECE: Nami returns to Alabasta with Awesomi cosplay

Share it:

Nami has had many adventures, first with Arlong’s ruthless crew and then with the joyful and friendly Mugiwara crew. The navigator becomes one of the symbols of ONE PIECE and, crossing island after island, she has often got used to particular uses and customs. Oda therefore allowed us to admire her in different dresses.

La Gatta Ladra has stolen the hearts of fans with different outfits, but one that will remain highly appreciated, besides the classic post timeskip costume, is that of Alabasta. As you will remember, the island of the world of ONE PIECE is desert and very inspired by the atmospheres of the Arabian peninsula and the Sahara. For this reason, the clothes Nami wears during this adventure are inspired by these traditions.

With her Instagram profile, the cosplayer Awesomi back to make the beautiful girl with orange hair. Last time he presented us with a cosplay of Nami da Zou, this time instead he is dedicated to Alabasta dresses with Nami wearing a blue top and a silver sarong. In the photo below we see her in profile, from which the tattoo on the left arm and the Log Pose on the wrist also stand out.

Do you prefer this disguise or the Nami of Alabasta created by Tamiikocos?