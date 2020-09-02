ONE PIECE: Nami in the unique cosplay video prepared by Sammyscosplay

Share it:

The practice of cosplay is now cleared. The interpretation of one’s favorite character from the world of anime and manga – and not only – is now widespread all over the world and with the approach of the fairs anyone is dedicated to these disguises. Even without comic fairs in this 2020, there have been many cosplay a tema ONE PIECE.

Through the Instagram pages of fans of the world created by Eiichiro Oda we have seen cosplay of various kinds, from amateur to more professional ones, but in general most revolved around photos or photo sets. Sammyscosplay this time decided to do something different.

She cosplayed on ONE PIECE as she did many, including a double with Sanji and Zoro and another with a female Trafalgar Law. In these and many others, however, she limited herself to a few photos. Instead with the new creation he decided to distribute on Instagram not only a set of three photos but also a video with her Nami cosplay.

Scrolling through the post below, beyond the three photos of Nami in the classic green costume, Sammyscosplay decided to make a video that resumes the typical pose of the Cat Thief with lots of music in the background that recalls that used for the advertising break of the episodes of ONE PIECE in Japan. A choice that is certainly rare if not unique, given that only a few do cosplay on video.