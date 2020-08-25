ONE PIECE: Nami goes viral with Beke Jacoba cosplay

Share it:

The ONE PIECE’s most prominent female character is Nami. The girl was one of the first members of the Straw Hat crew, the third to be introduced but the fifth to officially join the crew. Since then, he has lived many adventures, finally freeing himself from the grip imposed by the fish man Arlong and his crew.

In the world of ONE PIECE cosplay, Nami is the most represented. There are many fans who try to win the favor of the public by impersonating the Gatta Thief, but the difficulty is high due to the physical setting of the piratessa. Large breasts, a slim waist and a good butt are key and not all of them achieve these characteristics. To try a Nami’s new cosplay is Beke Jacoba.

We have already brought you this cosplayer in the past who impersonated Gurren Lagann’s Yoko Littner with excellent results. This time with ONE PIECE pirate cosplay is even more sparkling since his post, which you can see below, reached over 40,000 likes in a few days. The version chosen is the best known, that is Nami post timeskip with the green and white swimsuit and very tight jeans. In his right hand he holds the Clima Tact while it must be said that the Log Pose on the left wrist is missing.

